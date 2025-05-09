VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 321,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 217,156 shares.The stock last traded at $127.99 and had previously closed at $127.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.34.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after acquiring an additional 698,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in VSE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 258,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VSE by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in VSE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,115,000 after buying an additional 277,971 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

