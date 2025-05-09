Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $118.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

