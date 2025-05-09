Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81. Walmart has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after acquiring an additional 809,352 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

