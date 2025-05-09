Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 888,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,186,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 524,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 545,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 133,642 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

