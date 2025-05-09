Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waystar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waystar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Waystar Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 450.74.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $313,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,279.84. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

