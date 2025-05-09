Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for BCRX Earnings

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

BCRX stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

