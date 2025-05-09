Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,330.68. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,907 shares of company stock worth $4,935,982. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122,681 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.