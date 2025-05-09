Wedbush Raises Earnings Estimates for Palantir Technologies

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

