Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $471.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.12. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 502.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,250,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,483,691.52. This represents a 3.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

