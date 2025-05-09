Wedbush Weighs in on UDR’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

Get UDR alerts:

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.90, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UDR by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

