Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $95.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. Westlake has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $161.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 732.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,865,000 after buying an additional 873,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $46,630,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after buying an additional 299,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 364,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.