Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 18,130 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

