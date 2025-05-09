Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,695 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.90 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $495.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.