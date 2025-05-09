Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,682 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

