Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,049 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $466.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,783.71. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

