Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,141 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,230,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 1,197,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 655,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,305,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 574,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 177,620 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 791.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period.

FELG stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

