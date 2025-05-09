Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 7,563 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATXS opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATXS shares. Citizens Jmp raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

