Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 7,687 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of PACK stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $280.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ranpak Holdings Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ranpak from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.