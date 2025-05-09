Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $404.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

