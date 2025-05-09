Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $184,000 Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKT. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

