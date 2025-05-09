Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 9,276.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,529,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLIN opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

