Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $203,000 Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELC. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 491,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,830 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 567.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Celcuity Stock Up 3.4 %

Celcuity stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.56. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Profile

(Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.