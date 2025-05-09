Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $203,000 Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELC. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 491,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,830 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 567.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.
Celcuity Stock Up 3.4 %
Celcuity stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.56. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Celcuity Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
