Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $219,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nomura were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,318,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after buying an additional 2,846,601 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,216 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NMR opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
