Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $222,000 Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 136,644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,461,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,458,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,031,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,122,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 651,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.