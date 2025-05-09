Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,501.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.