Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 11,779 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 647,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 576,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

HOUS stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $409.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

