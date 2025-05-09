Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 17,786 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Savara were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Savara by 1,948.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,353,649 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Savara by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 103,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after buying an additional 365,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The company has a market cap of $556.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

