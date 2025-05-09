Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,626 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 144,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $787.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,552. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

