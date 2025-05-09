Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 6,136 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3,652.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,563,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,556,000 after buying an additional 833,291 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,048,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,982,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,752,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 586,886 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

