Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 417,900.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

