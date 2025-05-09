Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,040 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URG opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on URG. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

