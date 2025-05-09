Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ooma were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

