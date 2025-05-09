Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,183 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Barclays PLC increased its position in LendingTree by 301.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 242,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in LendingTree by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of TREE opened at $39.00 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Capmk raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.
View Our Latest Report on LendingTree
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LendingTree news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $877,366.05. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,124.40. The trade was a 37.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.