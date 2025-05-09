Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,949 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $777.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

