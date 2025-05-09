Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 59,826 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 128,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 134,621 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

