Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,606 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

