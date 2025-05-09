Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

NYSE:WLK opened at $80.42 on Friday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $161.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Westlake by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth $1,500,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 17.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

