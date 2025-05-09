Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after purchasing an additional 637,643 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after buying an additional 245,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

