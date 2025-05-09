What is B. Riley’s Forecast for EverQuote FY2025 Earnings?

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EVER stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $829.55 million, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 0.45. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in EverQuote by 331.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EverQuote by 3,022.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 373,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $58,501.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,203.04. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $2,224,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,366.40. The trade was a 44.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,967 shares of company stock worth $5,278,231 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

