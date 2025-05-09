What is Cormark’s Estimate for Champion Iron Q4 Earnings?

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.06.

Champion Iron Trading Up 0.2 %

CIA opened at C$4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.11.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.