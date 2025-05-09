What is Griffin Securities’ Forecast for ANSYS Q4 Earnings?

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ANSYS in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 4th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for ANSYS’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for ANSYS’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $334.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

