What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for V2X FY2025 Earnings?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for V2X in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VVX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of VVX opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 181.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of V2X by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,554,000 after acquiring an additional 714,722 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,057,000 after purchasing an additional 525,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 210,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at $8,853,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

