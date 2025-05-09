What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ERIC FY2026 Earnings?

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,607,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after buying an additional 10,891,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,744,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,440,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,382,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after buying an additional 1,427,386 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

