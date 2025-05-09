What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for JKHY Q3 Earnings?

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average of $175.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 80,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $2,085,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

