William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

