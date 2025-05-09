William Blair Comments on Lemonade’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of LMND opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,452,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,041,156.72. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,069,526 shares of company stock worth $34,025,052 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

