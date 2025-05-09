William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for DVAX Earnings

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

DVAX stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

