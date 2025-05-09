Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$114.99 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$71.18 and a 52-week high of C$120.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$109.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.82. The company has a market cap of C$36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

