Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,397 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Zumiez worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 215.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,485 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zumiez by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 421,045 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

