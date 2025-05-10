11,201 Shares in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $106,036,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter worth $71,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $22,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Up 7.8 %

ZK opened at $28.09 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -7.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.